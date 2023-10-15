Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,224 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $48,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $6.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $441.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,520,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,198. The stock has a market cap of $111.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $432.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $452.11. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $388.10 and a 12-month high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.32 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $532.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $489.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

