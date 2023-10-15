Codex Capital L.L.C. Sells 2,200 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Codex Capital L.L.C. cut its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 3.6% of Codex Capital L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Codex Capital L.L.C.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 98,203.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 825,436,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $324,644,252,000 after buying an additional 824,597,013 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 111,819.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,549,000 after buying an additional 5,977,885 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 241.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,791,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $507,830,000 after buying an additional 3,386,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,328,000 after buying an additional 2,385,640 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at $15,496,700.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 418,446 shares of company stock worth $166,076,098. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, June 30th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $435.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $449.52.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MA

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $398.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,235,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,641,573. The company has a market cap of $375.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $402.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $388.27. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $287.84 and a 52-week high of $418.60.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.37%.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.