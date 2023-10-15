Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $51.26 Million Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 777,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,578 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.21% of Equity Residential worth $51,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,822,309,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 99,398.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,783,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $447,526,000 after acquiring an additional 6,776,968 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,062,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,083,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,255 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,983,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,515,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,082 shares during the period. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EQR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Equity Residential from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Equity Residential from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total transaction of $165,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 22,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,617.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Price Performance

Shares of Equity Residential stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $59.89. 1,935,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,870,378. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.84. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $54.60 and a 12-month high of $69.45.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.91%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 304 properties consisting of 80,212 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

