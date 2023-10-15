Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 658 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 530,857 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $52,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 3,222.2% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.48. 4,780,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,181,931. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.31. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $82.43 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $104.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 64.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.45.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

