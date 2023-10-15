Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $20.41

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.41 and traded as high as $20.58. Sumitomo shares last traded at $19.90, with a volume of 39,237 shares changing hands.

Sumitomo Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.04.

Get Sumitomo alerts:

Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.18 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 7.76%. As a group, analysts predict that Sumitomo Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Sumitomo Company Profile

Sumitomo Corporation engages in general trading business worldwide. It operates through six segments: Metal Products; Transportation & Construction Systems; Infrastructure; Media & Digital; Living Related & Real Estate; and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics. The company provides steel sheets and tubular products; and manufactures, leases, sells, services, and finances ships, aircrafts, motor vehicles, construction equipment, and components and parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.