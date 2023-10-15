Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.29

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.29 and traded as high as $13.88. Atlas Copco shares last traded at $13.69, with a volume of 134,012 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.25.

Atlas Copco Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $66.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.73.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atlas Copco AB will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Copco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1109 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. Atlas Copco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. The company offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

