Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $24.90

Shares of Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.90 and traded as high as $25.06. Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not shares last traded at $25.06, with a volume of 3,368 shares.

Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.69.

Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4453 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%.

About Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not

since 2010, sachem capital has been financing opportunistic real estate transactions in the new england area. sachem capital provides quick, short-term bridge capital for real estate investors, builders or developers who need immediate funding or to solve an immediate problem. our creative real estate financing solutions are developed exclusively for those seeking alternatives to conventional bank loans.

