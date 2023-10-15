Accsys Technologies (LON:AXS) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $81.80

Accsys Technologies PLC (LON:AXS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 81.80 ($1.00) and traded as low as GBX 68.40 ($0.84). Accsys Technologies shares last traded at GBX 69 ($0.84), with a volume of 38,562 shares trading hands.
Accsys Technologies Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of £151.91 million, a PE ratio of -246.43 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 81.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 77.71.
Accsys Technologies Company Profile
Accsys Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of solid wood and wood elements in the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It offers solid acetylated wood for use in windows, doors, shutters, decking, and cladding under the Accoya brand; and wood chips to manufacture panel products under the Tricoya brand.
