Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Short Interest Up 50.0% in September

Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Ferrexpo Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:FEEXF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.90. 2,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,793. Ferrexpo has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $2.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.18.

Ferrexpo Company Profile

Ferrexpo plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

