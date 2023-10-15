Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,452,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,748,879,000 after purchasing an additional 213,815 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 101,474.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,219,094,000 after buying an additional 10,464,030 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,733,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,985,706,000 after buying an additional 131,933 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,325,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,496,862,000 after acquiring an additional 284,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,063,000 after acquiring an additional 962,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of AMT stock opened at $166.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.44. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $235.57.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 10th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 303.38%.

AMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AMT

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total value of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total value of $665,718.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,389 shares in the company, valued at $10,085,715.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,076. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.