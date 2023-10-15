Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 114 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Alaska Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $184.18 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $172.59 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $194.32 and a 200-day moving average of $193.41. The stock has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

