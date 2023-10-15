Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,506,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,661,000 after buying an additional 3,803,469 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,894,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 453.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 713,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,837,000 after acquiring an additional 584,700 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 98.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 909,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,635,000 after purchasing an additional 451,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,575,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,226,000 after purchasing an additional 406,267 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Leggett & Platt from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leggett & Platt presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Shares of NYSE LEG opened at $24.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.28. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a one year low of $24.16 and a one year high of $38.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.48.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.02%. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is 108.24%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

