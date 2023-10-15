Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $406,000 Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DD. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 107.0% during the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 166.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours

In other news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 50,633 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $3,920,006.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,720 shares in the company, valued at $2,455,762.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 50,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,006.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,455,762.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $612,613.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,761.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,390 shares of company stock valued at $5,713,502. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.6 %

DD stock opened at $75.39 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.96 and a 1-year high of $78.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.18 and its 200-day moving average is $71.90. The firm has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 37.09%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on DD. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.40.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

