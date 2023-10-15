iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,594,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,379,000 after buying an additional 42,748 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 921,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,075,000 after acquiring an additional 63,664 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 713,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,061,000 after acquiring an additional 95,483 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 665,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,592,000 after purchasing an additional 19,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 263,043.5% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 605,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,650,000 after purchasing an additional 605,000 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS ITA opened at $108.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.43.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

