Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 906 Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Sonic Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the first quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 79.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SAH. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Sonic Automotive from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.25.

Sonic Automotive Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of SAH stock opened at $41.84 on Friday. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.02 and a 12-month high of $62.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.81 and a 200-day moving average of $48.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.85 and a beta of 1.82.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Sonic Automotive had a positive return on equity of 32.18% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonic Automotive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently -110.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sonic Automotive

In other news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 34,186 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $1,846,385.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,622 shares in the company, valued at $9,107,274.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,559 shares of company stock worth $2,352,808. Corporate insiders own 40.95% of the company’s stock.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

See Also

