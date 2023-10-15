Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $599,000 Stock Position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 46.5% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 12,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $338,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 44,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 24.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,372 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 3.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 245,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 7,812 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of UTF stock opened at $19.62 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 12 month low of $18.15 and a 12 month high of $26.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.18.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 10th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

