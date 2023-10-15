AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Position Trimmed by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AZN. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AZN. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. HSBC began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

AZN stock opened at $67.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.83. The company has a market capitalization of $208.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.49. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $53.52 and a 52 week high of $76.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.39% and a net margin of 13.86%. On average, analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.73%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

