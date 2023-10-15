Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $417,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 32.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 12,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

IJS stock opened at $85.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $84.78 and a 52-week high of $106.93.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

