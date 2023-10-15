iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 64,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000.

iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EIDO opened at $21.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.27. The stock has a market cap of $492.18 million, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.80. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $24.78.

About iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF

The iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (EIDO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Indonesia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap Indonesian companies. EIDO was launched on May 5, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

