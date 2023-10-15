Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $630,000 Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 36,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 255,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,008,000 after purchasing an additional 46,064 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.8% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 121,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,224,000 after buying an additional 45,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $24.27 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $38.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 22.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.22.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FITB

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.