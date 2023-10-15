Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,679,820,000 after buying an additional 614,779,852 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,367,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,345 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,925,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823,990 shares in the last quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 9,061,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,308,000 after purchasing an additional 608,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,150,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,304,000 after purchasing an additional 57,049 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $50.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.75. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $41.97 and a twelve month high of $54.02. The company has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

