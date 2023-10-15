Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 2.7% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 13,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 4.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 67,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 22.6% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. 66.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aflac Stock Performance

NYSE AFL opened at $80.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.92. The company has a market capitalization of $47.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.91. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.92 and a 1-year high of $81.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 24.48%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AFL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.36.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $202,412.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,111.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $202,412.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,111.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total transaction of $1,216,794.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,170 shares of company stock worth $2,289,435 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

