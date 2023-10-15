Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 2,407 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,178,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3,818.4% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,080,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,871,000 after buying an additional 1,052,818 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 55.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,747,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,256,000 after buying an additional 981,491 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $21,258,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,486,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,571,000 after acquiring an additional 907,557 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $22.43 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $19.45 and a one year high of $24.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.09 and its 200 day moving average is $23.28.

