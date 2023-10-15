Codex Capital L.L.C. Sells 340 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Codex Capital L.L.C. lowered its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes up 2.4% of Codex Capital L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Codex Capital L.L.C.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 91,386.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 74,501,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,532,007,000 after acquiring an additional 74,419,647 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,418,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,738,735,000 after acquiring an additional 251,483 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $434,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,384,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,959,437,000 after acquiring an additional 161,642 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,217,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,818,766,000 after acquiring an additional 10,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of REGN traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $839.63. The stock had a trading volume of 526,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,412. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 5.45. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $668.00 and a 12 month high of $853.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $823.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $782.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.48 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 33.93%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.59, for a total transaction of $73,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,735,193.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.59, for a total transaction of $73,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,735,193.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $789.00, for a total value of $673,017.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,883. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,209 shares of company stock valued at $27,841,391 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on REGN. 22nd Century Group restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,045.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, VNET Group restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $898.78.

Get Our Latest Analysis on REGN

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.