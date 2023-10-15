Codex Capital L.L.C. Purchases 7,100 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Codex Capital L.L.C. increased its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Marvell Technology comprises approximately 2.1% of Codex Capital L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Codex Capital L.L.C.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $3,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRVL. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,250,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $111,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,487,335.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $111,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,487,335.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $1,678,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 885,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,538,310.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,800,380 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.35.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.62. The company had a trading volume of 9,177,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,233,931. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.74. The stock has a market cap of $45.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.43. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $67.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -54.55%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

