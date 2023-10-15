Codex Capital L.L.C. Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Codex Capital L.L.C. decreased its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Airbnb makes up about 1.2% of Codex Capital L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Codex Capital L.L.C.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Airbnb by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $1.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.08. 4,929,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,405,720. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.91 and a 1-year high of $154.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $80.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.22.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21. Airbnb had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 42.90%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Airbnb’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $396,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 184,151 shares in the company, valued at $26,517,744. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 6,900 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,000,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,591,255. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $396,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 184,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,517,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,154,329 shares of company stock worth $164,909,670 in the last quarter. 30.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABNB. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Melius began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.77.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

