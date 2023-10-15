Codex Capital L.L.C. Sells 600 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Codex Capital L.L.C. cut its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Codex Capital L.L.C.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NET. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 85,228.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,703,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,118,000 after purchasing an additional 22,676,741 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 131,133.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068,873 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 22.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,505,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787,888 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,592,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 315.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,888,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,500 shares during the last quarter. 73.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cloudflare Price Performance

NET traded down $1.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,540,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,789,791. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.24 and a 200-day moving average of $61.88. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $37.37 and a one year high of $76.07. The stock has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of -91.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Insider Activity

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $308.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.35, for a total transaction of $3,318,526.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,302.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total transaction of $1,083,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,209 shares in the company, valued at $19,014,218.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.35, for a total transaction of $3,318,526.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,302.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 594,292 shares of company stock valued at $37,138,144. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on NET. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cloudflare from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Cloudflare from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Cloudflare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.92.

Cloudflare Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

