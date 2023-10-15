VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,924,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,843 shares during the period. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned approximately 8.63% of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF worth $35,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 117.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 174.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 104.5% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period.

VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HYEM traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.53. 130,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,569. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $16.17 and a 1 year high of $19.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.03.

VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (HYEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of sub-investment-grade corporate debt from emerging markets. HYEM was launched on May 9, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

