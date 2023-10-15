SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Stake Reduced by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF comprises about 0.6% of Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned 0.22% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $5,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDYV. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after buying an additional 35,721 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 85,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,044,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 113,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,006,000 after buying an additional 9,166 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,127,000.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of MDYV traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,441. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $59.16 and a 1-year high of $75.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.72.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.