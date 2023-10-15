Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $7,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 78.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 17,015 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $16,807,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 450,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,667,000 after buying an additional 55,103 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:EFV traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $48.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,239,201 shares. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.27. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

