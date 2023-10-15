Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Buys 1,775 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned 0.09% of Compass Minerals International worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 123.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 8,391 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 8.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 2.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 40.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 12.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after buying an additional 5,926 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on CMP shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Insider Activity

In other Compass Minerals International news, insider James D. Standen bought 3,503 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.85 per share, for a total transaction of $94,055.55. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $805,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CMP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.27. 250,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,265. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.30. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a one year low of $25.85 and a one year high of $47.68. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.39.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $1.17. Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $207.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Compass Minerals International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is 272.73%.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.