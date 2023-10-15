Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 154,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,419 shares during the period. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 0.4% of Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.1% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 241,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 55,939 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $821,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 209,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 8,515 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,281,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,649,000 after acquiring an additional 54,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $113,000.

Get Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:NUBD traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $21.02. 48,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,080. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.71 and a fifty-two week high of $22.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.34 and a 200-day moving average of $21.82.

About Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.