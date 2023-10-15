Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in PVH by 29.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,343,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $476,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,058 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in PVH by 30.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,901,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $169,536,000 after acquiring an additional 446,923 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in PVH by 9.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,684,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $129,067,000 after acquiring an additional 148,917 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in PVH by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,520,066 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $135,529,000 after acquiring an additional 6,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenvale Capital LLP increased its position in PVH by 15.2% during the first quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 1,325,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,137,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PVH from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.83.

PVH Price Performance

PVH stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.19. The company had a trading volume of 753,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,373. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.97. PVH Corp. has a 1-year low of $46.76 and a 1-year high of $94.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.09.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.23. PVH had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.10%.

PVH Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

