Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Paramount Global by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,882,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,418,000 after purchasing an additional 12,783,448 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Paramount Global by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,333,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,874 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Paramount Global by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,450,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,814,000 after acquiring an additional 192,826 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Paramount Global by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,827,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,767,000 after acquiring an additional 79,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Paramount Global by 24.1% during the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,772,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,054 shares during the last quarter. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PARA shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Paramount Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.85.

Paramount Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PARA traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.90. 8,960,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,531,781. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.72 and its 200-day moving average is $16.27. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $11.39 and a 1-year high of $25.93.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.64%.

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.