Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Has $2.42 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Lam Research by 97,796.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 131,092,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,274,197,000 after acquiring an additional 130,958,702 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 117,180.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,795,180,000 after acquiring an additional 32,794,236 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lam Research by 1,018.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,507,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193,985 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $913,330,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $619,226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,606,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total transaction of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,000,493.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,159 shares of company stock worth $12,913,253 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $9.84 on Friday, reaching $645.12. 1,229,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,842. The company has a fifty day moving average of $654.22 and a 200-day moving average of $610.76. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $312.71 and a twelve month high of $726.53. The company has a market capitalization of $85.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.95. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 57.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 26.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on LRCX. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $610.71.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

