Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Grows Position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $115,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 310.3% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $201,000.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NUMG stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $36.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,970 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.84. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $31.52. The firm has a market cap of $343.71 million, a PE ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.10.

About Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of mid-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUMG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

