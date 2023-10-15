Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Short Interest Up 53.7% in September

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 53.7% from the September 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 6,274 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Price Performance

CBH opened at $8.54 on Friday. Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $9.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.64.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Announces Dividend

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

