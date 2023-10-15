Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIO) Short Interest Update

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 68,800 shares, an increase of 53.2% from the September 15th total of 44,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardio Diagnostics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardio Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cardio Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardio Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Cardio Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardio Diagnostics alerts:

Cardio Diagnostics Stock Performance

NASDAQ CDIO opened at $0.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.34. Cardio Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $10.25.

About Cardio Diagnostics

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc, an artificial intelligence-powered precision cardiovascular medicine company, develops and commercializes epigenetics-based clinical tests for cardiovascular disease. It offers Epi+Gen CHD, a three-year symptomatic coronary heart disease (CHD) risk assessment test targeting CHD events, including heart attacks; and PrecisionCHD, an integrated epigenetic-genetic blood test for the early detection of coronary heart disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardio Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardio Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.