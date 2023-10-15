Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 366,200 shares, a growth of 55.1% from the September 15th total of 236,100 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 954,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTSS. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Datasea during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Datasea during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Datasea during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Datasea Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DTSS opened at $0.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average is $0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.03. Datasea has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $1.95.

About Datasea

Datasea Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology and information systems in the People's Republic of China. The company provides smart city solutions and 5G messaging applications. It also offers its smart security solutions primarily to schools, tourist or scenic attractions, and public communities.

