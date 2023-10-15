CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCFN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCFN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share on Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th.

CCFNB Bancorp Trading Down 0.4 %

CCFNB Bancorp stock opened at $34.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.24. CCFNB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.02 and a 12-month high of $55.00.

CCFNB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 25th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.62 million during the quarter.

About CCFNB Bancorp

CCFNB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First Columbia Bank & Trust Co that provides banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It accepts checking, savings, money market, interest checking, individual retirement, and repurchase sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and demand and time deposits.

