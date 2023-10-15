2020 Bulkers (OTCMKTS:TTBKF) Stock Price Down 11.9%

Shares of 2020 Bulkers Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TTBKF – Get Free Report) were down 11.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.25 and last traded at $9.25. Approximately 1,165 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $10.50.
Separately, Pareto Securities raised shares of 2020 Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th.
2020 Bulkers Ltd. owns and operates large dry bulk vessels worldwide. It operates eight scrubber fitted 208,000 deadweight tonnage Newcastlemax dry bulk vessels. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
