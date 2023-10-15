Kovitz Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EQTY) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Kovitz Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EQTY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.04 and last traded at $18.06. 9,327 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 120,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.17.

Kovitz Core Equity ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.10.

Kovitz Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The Kovitz Core Equity ETF (EQTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is a narrow, core equity portfolio of companies believed by the adviser to be high quality and undervalued. The actively managed fund invests in large- and mid-cap companies around the globe.

