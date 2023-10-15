Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Short Interest Update

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, an increase of 57.0% from the September 15th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 259,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Heineken Price Performance
OTCMKTS HEINY opened at $43.72 on Friday. Heineken has a 12 month low of $39.94 and a 12 month high of $58.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.51.
Heineken Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th.
Heineken Company Profile
Heineken NV engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It offers products under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, Mort Subite, Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout and Blind Pig brands.
