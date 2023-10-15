Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Short Interest Update

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, an increase of 57.0% from the September 15th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 259,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Heineken Price Performance

OTCMKTS HEINY opened at $43.72 on Friday. Heineken has a 12 month low of $39.94 and a 12 month high of $58.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Heineken Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HEINY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Heineken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Heineken from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Heineken from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Heineken from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Heineken Company Profile

Heineken NV engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It offers products under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, Mort Subite, Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout and Blind Pig brands.

