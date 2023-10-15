Vår Energi AS (OTCMKTS:VARRY) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Vår Energi AS (OTCMKTS:VARRY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.30 and last traded at $6.30. Approximately 103 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.14.

Vår Energi AS Stock Up 2.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.81.

Vår Energi AS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.1192 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th.

About Vår Energi AS

Vår Energi AS, an independent upstream oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces hydrocarbons. The company operates four fields on the Norwegian continental shelf, including the Goliat, Marulk, Balder, and Ringhorne and Ringhorne East fields located in the Barents, the Norwegian, and the North Sea, as well as holds ownership interests in 32 producing partner-operated fields on the Norwegian continental shelf.

