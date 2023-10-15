RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Raises Dividend to $0.46 Per Share

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 17th. This is a positive change from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

RPM International has increased its dividend by an average of 4.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 49 consecutive years. RPM International has a payout ratio of 32.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect RPM International to earn $5.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.4%.

Get RPM International alerts:

RPM International Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE RPM opened at $96.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.98. RPM International has a 1-year low of $78.52 and a 1-year high of $107.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of RPM International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on RPM International from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on RPM International from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded RPM International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on RPM

Insider Transactions at RPM International

In related news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 3,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $408,577.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,817,848.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 20,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total transaction of $2,115,632.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,117,072 shares in the company, valued at $115,661,634.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 3,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $408,577.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,817,848.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,536 shares of company stock worth $3,158,101. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RPM. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its stake in RPM International by 4.3% in the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 6,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in RPM International in the first quarter worth about $56,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in RPM International during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in RPM International by 2,362.0% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,231 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RPM International

(Get Free Report)

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.