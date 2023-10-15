Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN) Declares $0.15 Monthly Dividend

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1484 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th.
Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance
Oxford Lane Capital stock opened at $22.87 on Friday. Oxford Lane Capital has a twelve month low of $21.40 and a twelve month high of $24.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.96 and its 200 day moving average is $22.94.
About Oxford Lane Capital
