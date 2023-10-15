Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN) Declares $0.15 Monthly Dividend

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCNGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1484 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th.

Oxford Lane Capital stock opened at $22.87 on Friday. Oxford Lane Capital has a twelve month low of $21.40 and a twelve month high of $24.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.96 and its 200 day moving average is $22.94.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

