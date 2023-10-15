Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:PHD)

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0925 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 17th.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Price Performance

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund stock opened at $8.94 on Friday. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a one year low of $8.30 and a one year high of $9.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.78.

Get Pioneer Floating Rate Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHD. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 15.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 7.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 15.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 3.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.