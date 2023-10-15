MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:CXH)

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 17th.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CXH stock opened at $7.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.34. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a one year low of $6.48 and a one year high of $7.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 4,203 shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $29,505.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 908,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,379,656.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 40.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 6,147 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 263.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 194,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 140,979 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 145,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 53,488 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

