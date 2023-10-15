MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:CXH)

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 17th.
Shares of CXH stock opened at $7.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.34. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a one year low of $6.48 and a one year high of $7.76.
In other MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 4,203 shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $29,505.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 908,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,379,656.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.
