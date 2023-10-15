Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0155 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 17th.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years.

Get Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN DHY opened at $1.88 on Friday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $2.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 99,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 6.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 105,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 6,197 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 4.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 165,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 6,485 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 54.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 6,996 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 107,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 8,354 shares during the last quarter. 15.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.