Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0155 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 17th.
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years.
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN DHY opened at $1.88 on Friday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $2.03.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.