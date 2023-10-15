Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.455 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. This is a positive change from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Quaker Chemical has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Quaker Chemical has a dividend payout ratio of 21.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Quaker Chemical to earn $8.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.0%.

Quaker Chemical Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of KWR stock opened at $144.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 308.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.42. Quaker Chemical has a 1-year low of $133.10 and a 1-year high of $216.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $495.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.00 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Quaker Chemical will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

KWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $232.00 price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Quaker Chemical

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,218,698 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $432,424,000 after purchasing an additional 11,574 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,568,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $226,453,000 after buying an additional 21,526 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 7.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,359,780 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $203,314,000 after buying an additional 93,539 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 299.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $80,479,000 after buying an additional 361,525 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 467,311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $91,079,000 after acquiring an additional 12,158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

Featured Articles

